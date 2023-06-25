Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 211,697 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after buying an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,898,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after buying an additional 2,945,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,568,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

PR opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

