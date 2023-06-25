73,356 Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,450 shares of company stock worth $1,692,594. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

888 restated a "maintains" rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

