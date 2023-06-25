Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Vicor Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.