Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,080,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Connections by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCN opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

