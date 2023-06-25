Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Synopsys by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after buying an additional 397,194 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
Synopsys Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $419.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Articles
