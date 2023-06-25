Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CME Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $181.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

