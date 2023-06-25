Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 222,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

