Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,751 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

NYSE:VLO opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

