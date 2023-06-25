Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 2,020 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

