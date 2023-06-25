Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $124,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $168.07 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.