Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.