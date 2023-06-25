Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $180.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

