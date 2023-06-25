AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

