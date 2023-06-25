Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $207.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

