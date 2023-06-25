Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

