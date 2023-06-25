Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BORR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $1,779,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.4 %

BORR stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $969.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.27.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.