Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lessened by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 182,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

