Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSAU) Trading Up 0.3%

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metal Sky Star Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

