Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 1,427 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

