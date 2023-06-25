Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Trading Down 8.6%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 151,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 36,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Locafy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited ( NASDAQ:LCFY Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

