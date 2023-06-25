ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.34). Approximately 14,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 37,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.37).

The stock has a market cap of £42.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 11.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.89.

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

