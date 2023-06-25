Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.17 and last traded at C$13.17. 669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.88.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0107 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and extracts and coffee blends.

