Tintra (LON:TNT) Trading Down 1.7%

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.70 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.11). 3,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 78,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.13).

Tintra Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £14.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.53.

Tintra Company Profile

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

