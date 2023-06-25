Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Shares Down 0.8%

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.18 and last traded at C$15.21. Approximately 48,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 62,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.34.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.85.

