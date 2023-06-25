Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Shares Down 1.4%

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.58. 44,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 109,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Snowline Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.80.

About Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.