Brien Daniel B. O Sells 4,114 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,519.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

