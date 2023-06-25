Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading Down 4.4%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) was down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 52,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 252,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$805.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.25.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

