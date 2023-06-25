Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading Down 4.4%

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2023

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLSGet Rating) was down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 52,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 252,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$805.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.25.

About Solaris Resources

(Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.