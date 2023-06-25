Lorena Anabel Fernandez Sells 2,000 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFHGet Rating) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 82.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFH. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

