Lorena Anabel Fernandez Sells 2,000 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
NASDAQ DFH opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFH. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
