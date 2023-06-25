Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Trading 1,102% Higher

Sezzle Inc. (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) was up 1,102% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Sezzle Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.
