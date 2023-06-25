Paul Bennett Purchases 166,316 Shares of Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8) Stock

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8 – Get Rating) insider Paul Bennett bought 166,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$13,804.23 ($9,454.95).

Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Paul Bennett acquired 233,684 shares of Medallion Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$17,759.98 ($12,164.37).

Medallion Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92.

About Medallion Metals

Medallion Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Ravensthorpe gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

