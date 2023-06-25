Insider Buying: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,312,695 shares in the company, valued at $20,027,938.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gray Television Trading Up 3.8 %

Gray Television stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.