De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Sells 1,203 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

De Burgreen Maria Cervantes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.87 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

