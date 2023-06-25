Geraint Phillips Sells 844 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) SVP Geraint Phillips sold 844 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geraint Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Geraint Phillips sold 174 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $4,038.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Geraint Phillips sold 100 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $1,941.00.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.80. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.