Rebecca Chavez Sells 4,751 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ChargePoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.