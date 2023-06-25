Rebecca Chavez Sells 4,751 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $19.92.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ChargePoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
