Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

