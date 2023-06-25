Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

SYY opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

