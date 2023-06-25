1,972 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.94 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

