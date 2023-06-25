Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

