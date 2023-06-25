7,830 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

