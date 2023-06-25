Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $469,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 185,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.