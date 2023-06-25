Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.63.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

