Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,398,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

