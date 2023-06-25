Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.