Parker Harris Sells 946 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.