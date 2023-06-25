Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,623.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,644.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,459.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

