Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $119.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

