Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.00. 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
