Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.16. 13,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 3,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Nutriband Trading Down 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Rating) by 394.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

