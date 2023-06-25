iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. 18 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.