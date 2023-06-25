AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 237,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 375,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AbraSilver Resource from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

AbraSilver Resource Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

About AbraSilver Resource

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

